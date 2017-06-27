Boys tennis: Leach chosen Most Valuable Athlete for Ponies

Senior Jack Leach was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ tennis team, which finished with a 10-7 record, including 6-2 to place third in the Suburban East Conference. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Senior Jack Leach was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys’ tennis team.

Leach, the team’s top singles player the past two seasons, was joined in earning all-conference honors by Parker and Cole Dutko, who played primarily at first doubles.

That trio, along with honorable mention all-conference selections Jonathan Rustad, Bode Akinshemoyin and Peter Quinn, helped lead the Ponies to a 10-7 record, including 6-2 to place third in the Suburban East Conference behind state qualifiers Mounds View and East Ridge.

Stillwater was eventually stopped by No. 2 seed Mahtomedi 4-3 in the semifinals of the Section 4AA team tournament.

In individual section play, Leach placed third in singles and the Dutko brothers placed third in the doubles bracket to narrowly miss out on a spot in the state tournament. The Ponies have not qualified a singles player or doubles team for the state tournament since 2008.

“It was a really great showing by those guys, as they lived up to their seeds and then some,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “They are all terrific competitors and great kids. They play hard, but have a lot of fun doing it, it’s been a treat to be their coach.”

The Ponies were also successful in the classroom while earning a Class AA Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association, a designation that requires a team grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Rustad, Colman Farrington, Alex Oberg and Jack Mapstone were Academic All-State honorees.

The team also announced that Keyan Shayegan, Weston McGinley, Akinshemoyin and Fred LeClair will serve as captains for the 2018 team.

Boys tennis

