County re-implements transportation sales tax

The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed June 20 to re-implement a transportation sales tax to replace a current sales tax being collected.

The board opened a public hearing on the topic June 13, and continued it June 20.

Washington County is a member of the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) joint powers agreement, along with Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. As a member of that organization, the county imposes a 0.25 percent sales tax to fund transit projects. The members of CTIB are considering options for the possible dissolution of that joint powers agreement. The transportation sales tax may only be considered if CTIB is dissolved, and the tax would replace the existing sales tax being imposed.

With the re-implementation of the tax, the county transportation plan calls for:

• Capital and operating costs for transitways in CTIB Phase I and Phase 2 Program of Projects, which are the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit, Red Rock Corridor Bus Rapid Transit, Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit Extension and the Highway 36 Transitway.

• Operating costs for the Forest Lake and Newport transit stations.