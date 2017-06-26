Chamber welcomes Bluestone Physicians

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new member Bluestone Physician Services with a ribbon cutting at Bluestone’s offices on North Main Street in Stillwater.

Established in 2006 by Dr. Todd Stivland, of Stillwater, Bluestone is a primary care practice delivering on-site care to patients living in assisted living facilities, memory care and group home communities, as well as to people with disabilities in both residential and community settings. Services include on-site primary care, care coordination, psychiatric services and integrated care.

Dr. Stivland saw a need for in-home geriatric care early in his career in Northern Minnesota. He launched Bluestone in 2006 to address that growing need. The practice now serves more than 500 assisted living facilities. It serves patients in the Twin Cities and outstate Minnesota; Eastern Wisconsin; and Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Bluestone Physician Services is at 270 N Main Street Suite 300, Stillwater.

Info: BluestoneMD.com