Volunteers at a River Rally on Tuesday, July 11, will clean up the St. Croix River by land or by pontoon.

Community Thread invites the public to sign up to participate. Volunteers will work in a variety of shifts between 4:15 and 7 p.m. Volunteers must be 14 years or older.

Sign up as an individual or team on by visiting bit.Ly/29kwJIR. Contact Connor at 651-439-7434 with questions or to learn more.

River Rally is offered in collaboration with the National Park Service.