Girls lacrosse: Bengals slip past Stillwater at state

CHANHASSEN — Isabella Erne scored twice in the final 62 seconds to lift Blaine to an 11-10 victory over Stillwater in the consolation semifinals of the girls’ lacrosse state tournament on Thursday, June 15 at Chanhassen High School.

It was the second straight one-goal loss in the state tournament for the Ponies, who lost to Farmington 10-9 in overtime in the quarterfinals. Stillwater, which defeated Hill-Murray in another one-goal decision in the section finals, finished the season with a 14-4 record.

Despite playing without three starters, the Ponies never trailed until Erne scored with 1:02 remaining to pull even at 10-all. She struck for the game-winner just 15 seconds later.

“It was a close game. We lost by a goal to a good team,” Ponies coach Rick Reidt said. “I thought our team fought very hard and was in the game until the very end.”

The Ponies built a 7-4 halftime lead as Grace Howe scored with less than four minutes remaining in the half and Luci Bischoff struck again with just two seconds remaining in the half.

“We scored most of our goals from behind in first half, but Blaine made some adjustments and we had a hard time scoring in the second half,” Reidt said. “Our scoring percentage was way down. Our top scorers were shooting, but they were not going in at a high enough percentage.”

Stillwater extended its lead with a goal by Meredith Parry early in the second half, but the Bengals reeled off four straight goals to pull even at 8-all. Abby Jones, who finished with a game-high five goals, started that run with her only goal of the second half, but she assisted on the next three to Paige Beebe, Emma Wallraff and Gabby Rosenthal.

“She is athletic and very quick,” Reidt said of Jones.

Blaine won 14 of 20 center draws, which proved to be a deciding factor in the outcome.

“For some reason it was not our best center-draw control game, especially in the second half,” Reidt said. “Blaine was really controlling the center draw part of it. We had a difficult time wining the center draw and that always makes it difficult, because in girls lacrosse the best defense is to have possession of the ball.”

Gina Jablonski finally broke through for the Ponies with a goal midway through the half. Beebe answered for Blaine, but Elle Fedorowski scored for the Ponies on her only shot of the game to provide a 10-9 edge with just 1:16 remaining.

That was when Erne took charge down the stretch.

Hagberg, Jablonski, Parry and Bischoff each totaled two goals against the Bengals while Fedorowski and Howe added a goal each.

Stillwater entered the state tournament with a 4-1 record in one-goal games, but fell short in two close ones to close out the season at state. Stillwater’s four losses were by a combined total of six goals.

“We’ve had a number of one-goal games,” Reidt said. “Probably more than any year, including some one-goal wins and some one-goal losses.”

It was an uphill battle for the Ponies down the stretch with Ms. Lacrosse Award finalist Olivia Konigson and starting defenders Maggie Raedeke and Mady Drompp sidelined with injuries. Abby Hagberg, a 50-plus goal scorer entering the state tournament, was also hampered by a shoulder injury sustained late in the state quarterfinals.

“I know she was in significant pain throughout the game,” Reidt said of Hagberg.

The Ponies hung in there, but eventually ran out of gas in crunch time.

“I think it made things more difficult, especially towards the end of the end of the game when we needed some stops,” Reidt said. “We lost Maggie and Mady and Konigson was a midfielder so we were down three defenders and Blaine has some very athletic, quick girls so we had a hard time getting a few stops we needed at the end of the game.”

And yet the coach was pleased with how his team responded to the late-season adversity while advancing to its seventh straight state tournament appearance.

“When Konigson got hurt we were not playing well and in a dog fight, but in the second half our team came out and took over,” Reidt said. “They knew Olivia was done for the year, but they really fought through that adversity and that was pretty amazing to come out and really take over the second half against Mounds View and fight through the Hill-Murray game and win the way we did where we were just determined to get through. I am really proud of them for what they did. I think we just ran out of a few parts at the end. Some of the parts were coming off.

“They ended the season with a loss and didn’t get to play the last game of the year, but they really worked hard all year and were able to compete in every game they were in. I think it was a successful season.”

The Ponies, who graduated six all-conference players from last year’s team, won 14 in a row after consecutive losses to start this season. There were more question marks entering the season for Stillwater and Reidt, who has guided the Ponies to a 133-39 record in 10 seasons.

“It was a rebuilding year for us,” Reidt said. “We graduated a lot of talent and graduated a lot of experienced talent in 2015. We haven’t really had what you would call a rebuilding year, but we had a lot of inexperienced girls and when we got to the end of the year we were inexperienced on defense. That’s where everybody has to work together and do their job, but when you have inexperience there’s breakdowns and there are goals scored.”

But the Ponies also misfired on some scoring opportunities against Farmington and Blaine.

“We just didn’t quite have a high enough scoring percentage,” Reidt said. “It was multiple things,” Reidt said. “You can always do one or two things better in different phases of the game and Blaine did some things better than we did.”

• After defeating Stillwater, the Bengals (16-3) went on to lose to Cretin-Derham Hall 13-8 in the consolation finals on June 17.

Eden Prairie defeated Blake 16-10 to capture its third consecutive state championship and fifth overall. Blake has won the other six state titles. This marked the ninth time in 11 seasons that Eden Prairie and Blake have met in the state finals.

Blaine 4 7 — 11

Stillwater 7 3 — 10

Goals — Bl, Abby Jones 5, Isabella Erne 2, Paige Beebe 2, Emma Wallraff and Gabby Rosenthal; St, Gina Jablonski 2, Meredith Parry 2, Luci Bischoff 2, Abby Hagberg 2, Elle Fedorowski and Grace Howe.

Assists — Bl, Jones 3, Ava Engler and Beebe; St, Jablonski, Bischoff, Hagberg, Hanna Anderson and Maddi Hafner.

Saves — Bl, Sarah Ganley 8; St, Kinsey Weyer 5.

