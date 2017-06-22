Golf: Stillwater graduate Alex Beach earns spot in PGA Championship

Alex Beach

Stillwater native Alex Beach finished strong to placed ninth in the PGA Professional Championship on Wednesday, June 21, a showing that earns him a spot in this year’s PGA Championship.

Beach fired a 1-under par 71 in the final round at Sunriver Resort in Oregon to finish with a four-round total of 288 (75-70-72-71) to finish in a seven-way tie, five shots behind Omar Uresti and Dave McNabb, who each finished at 283. Uresti made par on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors.

After making bogeys on three of the last five holes on the front nine, Beach birdied No. 11 and followed with six straight pars before a final birdie on No. 18 to finish out the tournament. That final birdie provided some breathing room, even though all three players finishing one shot back tied for 16th at 289 also qualified. The eight players who finished at 290 ended up in a playoff to determine the last two players to advance to the PGA Championship on Aug. 10-13, which will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

It was quite a climb for Beach, who started the final round in a tie for 34th place. Only three players posted a final-round score lower than 71.

Beach is a PGA Professional at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey, which hosted last year’s PGA Championship that was won by Jimmy Walker. Beach is the reigning Player of the Year in the New Jersey Section PGA.

He graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 2007, playing out of Stillwater Country Club and Oak Glen Golf Course. He served as a captain for the Ponies and earned all-conference honors while leading the Ponies to a seventh-place finish in the state tournament.

Beach, 27, qualified for his first PGA Professional Championship a year ago, but was unable to compete after when a blood clot was discovered in his leg the night before he was scheduled to compete. Prior to that, Beach failed to qualify for the PGA Professional Championship by just one shot three years in a row.

Prior to joining the staff at Baltusrol, Beach was the assistant pro at Ridgewood Country Club, also in New Jersey.

