At age 95, long-time Bayport resident and cherished church elder Mila Horak died peacefully at home on April 11, 2017.

She was born Emilie Miloslava Hruba on February 24, 1922 in Josefov, Czechoslovakia to Frantisek and Anna (Jarkovska) Hruby. Mila first came to the USA in 1941 to attend college and graduated from the University of Dubuque, Iowa in 1944 with a major in Languages.

After working for IBM in New York City, Mila returned to Prague and married Rev. Milo Horak, JUDr on August 31, 1945. They immigrated to the USA and became naturalized citizens in 1950. Their first pastorate was in Silver Lake, MN and then Bayport, where Milo was Pastor of People’s Congregational Church from 1954 to the beginning of 1958 when he died suddenly from illness. Mila remained in the church parsonage, raised their four children and was active in the church and St. Croix Valley.

Mila loved little children, classical music, nature, helping others in need and living in America. She never took freedom for granted. Mila will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family, her deep faith and dedication to the church, her uplifting spirit, delicious Czech cooking and baking, enormous garden and sparkling blue eyes.

Mila is survived by children Jan (Kathy), Irene, Milan, Mary (Horak Binger); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; also Czech cousins, nieces, nephews and sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Blahoslav Hruby.

Memorial Service on Saturday, May 6, 2017, 11 a.m. at People’s Congregational Church in Bayport with luncheon following. Gathering of Friends and Family 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, with sharing time at 5:30 p.m. Memorials preferred to “Family of Mila Horak” for an educational fund in honor of Rev. Milo and Mila Horak.

Post navigation