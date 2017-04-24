Dorothy J. Marty

nee Juhl and Hoffbeck

Post navigation

Stillwater Area Weather 40° mist H 39 • L 37 100% humidity wind: 5m/s NNW April 24, 2017 Mon 48 Tue 51 Wed 45 Thu 49 Fri 50 Sat 42 Sun 41 Upcoming Events There are no upcoming events at this time.

Dorothy Marty, age 100, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully February 21, 2017.Preceded in death by husband, Raymond Marty; grandchildren, Julie Hoffbeck and Tyra Haslup; great-grandchildren, Catherine Hoffbeck and Jorgen Mikkelson; parents, John and Ella Juhl; one brother and three sisters.Survived by sons, Craig (Jeannine), Keith (Barbara) and Rick (Linda) Hoffbeck; step-son, Michael (Barbara) Marty; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Dorothy retired from Stillwater Junior High after 18 years as secretary to the school counselors.Memorial service Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lakeview Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater.