Boys golf: Ponies settle into third at Stillwater Invitational

Stillwater junior Cole Jahnke follows his tee shot on the downhill par-3 13h hole at Stillwater Country Club during the 25-team Stillwater Invitational on Monday, April 17. Jahnke set the pace for the Ponies with a 2-over par 74. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Still waiting to put its best lineup on the course, the Stillwater boys’ golf team has still delivered some solid performances to start the season.

The Ponies finished third at the Stillwater Invitational on Monday, April 17 at Stillwater Country Club after receiving a nice boost from Cole Jahnke, who returned to the lineup with a 74 in his first competitive round of the season.

Parker Anderson followed with 75 as Stillwater posted a team score of 308, which trailed only fourth-ranked Edina (293) and runner-up St. Thomas Academy (297), which is No. 9 in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “The captains, Cole and Parker, carried us today. Both led by example, gutting out good scores.” Stillwater junior Joey Murphy tracks his approach shot to the 16th green during the Stillwater Invitational on Monday, April 17 at Stillwater Country Club. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

The long-hitting Jahnke drove to the front edge of the green on the par-four seventh hole.

“All the guys in his group and coaches just stood in awe as it landed just on the front fringe,” Scanlon said.

Ben Corbid added a 79 for Stillwater and Joey Murphy was one shot back with an 80 to complete the scoring. Max Langmack (81) and Parker Wylie (83) also delivered solid scores for the Ponies, who finished one shot ahead of fourth-place Chanhassen (309).

“Joey and Ben have been rock solid in the middle of the lineup,” Scanlon said. “Joey has been playing really solid in all three of his events. On the 16th hole, he hit an all-world pitch shot from behind the green out of deep rough to within four feet and calmly made the side-hill putt for a smooth par.

“Overall, we held serve on our top-10 team rankings, but we know we can do better.”

The Ponies were competing without talented sophomore Brock Winter, one of three returning all-state players for Stillwater, yet continued the team’s upward climb. The team is hoping for more of the same now with the top three expected in the same lineup on a more regular basis. After shooting 332 in the season opener, the Ponies jumped up to 312 and better that by four shots at their home invitational.

“Let’s keep going and get to 290,” said Scanlon, who also credited Nick Haag and Dave Wolf of Stillwater Country Club for helping to keep the 25-team event running smoothly.

• The Ponies are scheduled to begin Suburban East Conference play on Tuesday, April 25 at Prestwick and also compete at Highland National in St. Paul on Wednesday, April 26.

Team standings

1. Edina 293; 2. St. Thomas Academy 297; 3. Stillwater 308; 4. Chanhassen 309; 5. Mounds View 314; 6. Detroit Lakes 318; 7. River Falls 319; 8. Lakeville North 323; 9. Hill-Murray 325; 10. Hudson 330; 11. Prior Lake 337; 12, tie, Duluth East 338 and Park 338; 14. Mahtomedi 339; 15. Superior 340; 16. Farmington 341; 17. Cretin-Derham Hall 348; 18. Mankato East 349; 19. Burnsville 351; 20, tie, North St. Paul 352 and Rosemount 352; 22. Woodbury 359; 23. Henry Sibley 366; 24. Holy Angels 372; 25. Menomonie 410.

Top 5 (par 72)

Brady Arnett (ST) 70; 2. Sam Bergholt (Ed) 71; 3. Matt McGwire (Ed) 72; 4. Jack Ebner (Ed) 73; 5, tie, Cole Jahnke (St) 74 and Mezzy Donahue (ST) 74.

Stillwater results

Cole Jahnke 74, Parker Anderson 75, Ben Corbid 79, Joey Murphy 80, Max Langmack 81 and Parker Wylie 83.

Anderson tops StoneRidge field

At West Lakeland, senior Parker Anderson shared medalist honors in tough scoring conditions to help the Ponies place third out of 20 teams in the East Ridge Invirational on Tuesday, April 18 at StoneRidge Golf Course. The only Stillwater player who also competed in the varsity lineup for the Ponies at Stillwater Country Club the previous day, Anderson shot a 76 to join Ben Hicks of Chanhassen atop the individual standings.

Anderson birdied No. 1 and finished with five bogies under challenging scoring conditions.

“The conditions were terrible — rain and wind,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “Kudos to Parker for hanging tough and posting his first win of 2017. Parker has made a lot of progress and, in my humble opinion, has the most mature golf game of any high school player in the state.”

Chanhassen turned in a winning score of 317 to outlast runner-up Mounds View (322) and third-place Stillwater (324).

Wyatt Wasko finished three shots behind Anderson with a 79. Avery Johnson shot 83 and Tim Kromer, who joins Anderson as the only senior on the roster, completed the scoring with an 85.

“Wyatt uses a combination of power, talent, and work ethic,” Scanlon said. “He is very quickly making his way into the starting lineup.”

Team standings

1. Chanhassen 317; 2. Mounds View 322; 3. Stillwater 324; 4. Park 326; 5. Edina 334; 6. Forest Lake 336; 7, tie, Hastings 340 and Lakeville North 340; 9. White Bear Lake 341; 10. Farmington 344; 11. Eden Prairie 347; 12. Cretin-Derham Hall 349; 13, tie, Somerset 352 and Hudson 352; 15. South St. Paul 355; 16. East Ridge 360; 17. Woodbury 375; 18. Hopkins 381; 19. Roseville 404; 20. Baldwin-Woodville 426.

Stillwater results (par 72)

Parker Anderson 76, Wyatt Wasko 79, Avery Johnson 83, Tim Kromer 86, Noah Schraut 93 and Nolan Larson 95. Medalist — Ben Hicks (Ch) 76 and Parker Anderson (St) 76.

Ponies 6th at Bunker Hills

At Coon Rapids, sophomore Brock Winter carded a 75 to lead three Ponies in the 70s as Stillwater finished in a tie for sixth place at the 32-team Early Bird Invite on Thursday, April 13 at Bunker Hills.

Stillwater matched Mounds View and Blaine with a team score of 312. No. 1-ranked Minnetonka posted a 297 total to edge St. Michael-Albertville (298) by one shot to claim the team title. Maple Grove finished third at 302.

“As a team, we beat our first day by 20 shots,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “With another 20 shots lower to 292, we will be feeling good about our game.”

Nick Dittrich of Hastings captured medalist honors with a two-under 70.

Parker Anderson finished two shots behind Winter with a 77 and Wyatt Waska was also solid for the Ponies while turning in a 78. Joey Murphy and Ben Corbid each followed with an 82 for Stillwater and Jack Whitcomb finished at 85.

“Brock is off to a great start in 2017,” Scanlon said. “It is easy to pick him out of the crowd from a long distance away. The ball makes a loud compression sound with his power. I often kid him around about his crushing handshake.”

Team standings

1. Minnetonka 297; 2. St. Michael-Albertville 298; 3. Maple Grove 302; 4. Eastview 306; 5. Waconia 307; 6, tie, Blaine 312, Mounds View 312 and Stillwater 312; 9. Chanhassen 315; 10. Anoka 317; 11, tie, Forest Lake 318, Hastings 318 and White Bear Lake 318; 14. Elk River 320; 15. Andover 321; 16, tie, Rogers 322 and Rosemount 322; 18. Totino-Grace 326; 19. Eagan 327; 20. Osseo 332; 21. Centennial 338; 22. Champlin Park 342; 23. Robbinsdale Armstrong 347; 24. Monticello 349; 25. Burnsville 351; 26. Roseville 352; 27. St. Francis 353; 28, tie, Coon Rapids 356 and Grand Rapids 356; 30. Spring Lake Park 361; 31. Irondale 389; 32. Zimmerman 414.

Stillwater results (par 72)

Brock Winter 75, Parker Anderson 77, Wyatt Wasko 78, Joey Murphy 82, Ben Corbid 82 and Jack Whitcomb 85. Medalist — Nick Dittrich (Hastings) 70.



