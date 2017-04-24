Baseball: Pitching continues to carry Ponies

WOODBURY — Stillwater has continued its strong pitching early this season and the bats also came alive in Suburban East Conference baseball victories over East Ridge and Mounds View.

The Ponies (2-1 SEC, 4-1), who have allowed just six runs combined in five games, blitzed Mounds View 10-0 in six innings on Thursday, April 13 and followed that up with a 9-0 triumph at East Ridge on Monday, April 17.

“Our guys the last two games have played pretty well,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.

Graham Laubscher held the Raptors (2-2, 3-2) to just one hit and two walks in five innigs. He also struck out five. Calvin Brinda and Owen Sutherland each threw a scoreless inning in relief on the combined shutout.

“We’ve allowed four earned runs in five games and six overall,” Parker said. “Our defense and pitching has been good and the infield has been fantastic. (Trevor Eder-Zdechlik) at shortstop and (Austin) Murr at first have really stood out.”

Equally impressive for the Ponies is that they have allowed just 14 hits all season — an average of less than three per game.

Stillwater scored two runs in the third, an inning that started with a double by Mason Schwerzler. Matthew Stanton, who finished with three hits, followed with a single and Ben Peterson lifted a sacrifice fly to score the first run.

Courtesy runner Matt Crowell stole second base before Eder-Zdechlik drew a walk and the lead runner moved up to third on a passed ball before trotting home on a balk.

“We’re putting some pressure on other teams, which is what this team needs to do,” Parker said.

The Ponies seized control with five runs in the fourth. Cody Venske singled and Stillwater used a walk and base hit by Andrew Gilbert to load the bases. Schwerzler drew another walk to push a run across and Stanton followed with an RBI single. Peterson hit into a fielder’s choice to plate another run and Laubscher laced an RBI double. Laubscher stole third and eventually scored after Eder-Zdechlik got caught in a rundown between first and second after reaching on a walk.

Stillwater wasn’t finished as Gilbert, a sophomore, launched a long two-run blast over the fence in right field. Matthew McGinley scored on the home run after reaching on an error.

“The wind was blowing in, but he crushed it,” Parker said. “He’s got a lot of power.”

• Stillwater’s game against Forest Lake (3-0, 4-0), the only remaining unbeaten SEC team, on April 19 was postponed one day because of rain.

Stillwater 0 0 2 5 0 0 2 — 9 9 0

East Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

WP: Graham Laubscher 5-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 5-so

LP: Conor Bachman 4-ip, 6-h, 7-r, 7-er, 4-bb, 3-so

Leading hitters: St, Laubscher 1×3 (2B), Austin Murr 1×4, Cody Venske 1×4, Andrew Gilbert 2×3 (HR), Mason Schwerzler 1×3 (2B), Matthew Stanton 3×4 (2B). ER, Ty Okada 2×3.

Stillwater 10, Mounds View 0 (6 inn.)

At Oak Park Heights, sophomore Will Frisch was efficient while allowing just two hits and one walk in six innings as the Ponies blanked Mounds View 10-0 in a conference game on Thursday, April 13 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Mustangs had won eight in a row against Stillwater, but the Ponies pounded out 12 hits and did not commit an error in the field behind Frisch, who finished with four strikeouts.

“The defense has been great, pitching has been great and the guys are having a lot of fun,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “We have some big games coming up, so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Stillwater jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run single by Andrew Gilbert, another talented sophomore.

The Ponies began to pull away in the fourth while scoring two runs on a combination of stolen bases, passed balls and wild pitches. Matthew Stanton continued supplied an RBI single for Stillwater to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fifth.

“Stanton has been tearing it up,” Parker said. “His outs have been hard outs. It’s kind of nice to have him towards the bottom of the order where he gets a lot of good pitches to hit.”

Trevor Eder-Zdechlik drove a two-run double and Austin Murr added a two-run single as Stillwater poured it on with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Gilbert, Stanton and Ben Peterson each finished with two hits for the Ponies.

Mounds View 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

Stillwater 2 0 0 2 1 5 — 10 12 0

WP: Will Frisch 6-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 4-so

Leading hitters: St, Graham Laubscher 1×3, Trevor Eder-Zdechlik 2×2 (2B), Austin Murr 1×4, Cody Venske 1×3 (2B), Frisch 1×3, Andrew Gilbert 2×3, Matthew Stanton 2×2, Ben Peterson 2×3 and Phil Daniels 1×2.