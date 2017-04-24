ArtReach St. Croix to host noir-themed ‘Totally Criminal Cocktail Party’ featuring the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra

The St. Croix Jazz Orchestra will be featured at the Totally Criminal Cocktail Party hosted by ArtReach St. Croix in Hudson, Wis., on Thursday, April 27. (Submitted photo)

Trench coats and fedoras, bobbed hair and seamed stockings, smooth jazz and bootlegged gin. As part of NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, ArtReach St. Croix will celebrate Dashiell Hammett’s “The Maltese Falcon,” this year’s book selection, with a noir-themed Totally Criminal Cocktail Party.

By expanding the Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour, a monthly mystery and crime-fiction event organized by Valley Bookseller for the past 15 years, ArtReach St. Croix will connect readers to “The Maltese Falcon” by transporting them back to the time of the private detective, femme fatales and girl Friday.

Partygoers will enjoy music from The St. Croix Jazz Orchestra, a civic jazz orchestra known for high quality performances of big band jazz. A quintet, featuring Hudson, Wis., vocalist Debbie will perform music common to the time between “The Maltese Falcon’s” publication in 1929 and the release of the popular film adaptation in 1941.

“Since we can’t host a ‘Maltese Falcon’-themed party in San Francisco, we decided the Hudson Caves are the next best place,” said ArtReach executive director Heather Rutledge. “It will be fitting and fun to host the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra in such a cool venue.”

The party will include a cash bar featuring specially created drinks, light hors d’oeuvres and a photo booth with themed props, all in prohibition-era caves. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in period clothing or as their interpretation of characters Sam Spade or Miss O’Shaughnessy.

The event will be on 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at The Caves at Casanova, 236 Coulee Rd., Hudson, Wis. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Purchase tickets online at maltese.eventbrite.com.