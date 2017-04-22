Letter: We need to invest in our National Parks

To the editor:

For years my family has enjoyed the national park sites in Minnesota — especially the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. Whether it’s paddling, fishing, or camping, the St. Croix area has offered an unforgettable environment for my kids and me to spend time together.

Unfortunately, national parks across the United States are in serious danger. Because of decades of congressional underfunding, the National Park Service has been unable to adequately maintain vital park infrastructure. The result is aging facilities, crumbling roads and trails, and dilapidation of cultural sites, monuments, memorials and military battlefields.

Nationwide, national parks attract nearly 334 million visitors every year, and generated $32 billion in national economic output in 2015. If all items on the deferred maintenance list were to be fixed in every national park, the estimated total cost is $12 billion.

In Minnesota alone, 840,000 visitors enjoyed our national park sites, which contribute nearly $47 million in jobs and commerce for our local economies. I am confident that investment in our national parks is a sound investment in the future of this state and of the nation as a whole.

I hope that our senators will honor National Park Week this week (April 15-23) by cosponsoring a new bipartisan bill to provide funding for these repairs. I urge Sens. Franken and Klobuchar to cosponsor the National Park Service Legacy Act, so more families like mine can enjoy the St. Croix Scenic Riverway and other national parks in the years to come.

Gil Gragert

Stillwater