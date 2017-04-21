Stillwater celebrates Earth Day April 22

Sustainable Stillwater MN and SEED are giving businesses, families and individuals a way to get involved in local conservation efforts at the Stillwater Earth Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Many local organizations and businesses were interested in being involved with the Earth Day event, said event coordinator Ami Voeltz.

“It is going to be bigger than we expected, and we already plan to expand next year,” Voeltz said.

There will be 25 booths with hands-on, interactive activities for young and old to experience in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater, just behind the River Market Co-op.

“We will have a few opportunities to get on the water and learn about water conservation and water quality,” Voeltz said.

One of the sponsors of the event is Sustainable Stillwater MN, a group that fosters collaboration and communication between Stillwater organizations that support sustainability initiatives. Voeltz works with sustainable groups across the Twin Cities area.

“From what I am seeing, there isn’t an event like this in Stillwater that is bringing these groups together and connecting the community,” Voeltz said.

While there will be many activities for individuals, Voeltz said there will also be resources for businesses to adopt more sustainable practices.

SEED stands for Stillwater Eco-Empowerment Directive and is a collaboration between the Main Street Independent Business Alliance and BizRecycling, a program of the Ramsey Washington Recycling and

Energy Board, that helps businesses develop and improve recycling programs that save them money and increase efficiencies. SEED offers education and assistance to Washington County businesses that would like to access $10,000 grants through the BizRecycling program to start or enhance recycling efforts. Grant funds can be used to purchase recycling bins, supplies and to cover staff time for training purposes.

“To be a part of our event, we made sure that every group will have something interactive,” Voeltz said. “There will be lots of resources and activities for young and old.”

Free tote bags will go to the first 50 attendees. More information about the event including exhibitors can be found at mainstreetstillwateriba.com/earth-day-event

