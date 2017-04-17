Boys track and field: Ponies top Washburn in dual meet

MINNEAPOLIS — With victories in 14 of 17 events, the Stillwater boys’ track and field team breezed to a 111-30 dual meet victory at Minneapolis Washburn on Tuesday, April 11.

Only the top three finishers in each event contributed to the scoring, but the meet provided unlimited entries for each team, which was appreciated by the Ponies because many of their early contests are relay meets.

Zach Johnson won three events and Tyler Olson was a double winner for the Ponies, who were slated to compete in the SEC Relays at White Bear Lake on April 13. Johnson ran to a victory in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.32 and also won the long (18-2) and triple (37-6) jumps. Olson led a 1-2-3 finish for Stillwater in the shot put with a distance of 47-7 and also won the discus (126-3).

The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Andrew Frenchik (11.87) in the 100 meters, Miguel Caravias (23.57) in the 200, Josh Phelps (52.02) in the 400, Cole Lebourgeois (1:59.80) in the 800 and Thomas Meyer (4:50.44) in the 1,600.

Joseph Minor won the 3,200 meters in a time of 9:39.82 for the Millers, but the Ponies claimed the next three spots with solid races by Noah Johnson (9:57.09), Joe Hesse-Withbroe (9:57.49) and Lars Dewall (9:58.83).

Stillwater also prevailed in the 4×200 (1:35.46) and 4×400 (3:32.62) relays.

In the field events for Stillwater, Nathan Doely cleared 5-8 to win the high jump and Tyler Cullen took top honors in the pole vault with a height of 12-0.

Stillwater 111, Minneapolis Washburn 30

100 — 1. Andrew Frenchik (St) 11.87; 2. Ty Hawkins (St) 12.03; 3. Ryan Carroll (St) 12.03.

200 — 1. Miguel Caravias (St) 23.57; 2. Charlie Richman (St) 23.70.

400 — 1. Josh Phelps (St) 52.02; 2. Andrew Frenchik (St) 53.12; 3. Matthew Miller (St) 55.74.

800 — 1. Cole Lebourgeois (St) 1:59.80; 2. Will Seck (St) 2:02.46.

1,600 — 1. Thomas Meyer (St) 4:50.44; 2. Alexander Engelen (St) 4:50.62.

3,200 — 1. Joseph Minor (MW) 9:39.82; 2. Noah Johnson (St) 9:57.09; 3. Joe Hesse-Withbroe (St) 9:57.49.

110 hurdles — 1. Zach Johnson (St) 17.32; 2. Levi Prunty (St) 18.11; 3. Jacob Day (St) 18.45.

300 hurdles — 1. Jeremy Ortiz (MW) 44.45; 2. Levi Prunty (St) 45.41; 3. Josh Framke (St) 48.92.

4×100 relay — 1. Washburn, 46.76; 2. Stillwater (Charlie Richman, Nate Musser, Mitch Banken and Jason Marquez) 49.91.

4×200 relay — 2. Stillwater (Jackson Dunleap, Nate Musser, Miguel Caravias and Charlie Richman) 1:35.48.

4×400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Cole Lebourgeois, Will Seck, Andrew Frenchik and Josh Phelps) 3:32.62.

Long jump — 1. Zach Johnson (St) 18-2.

Triple jump — 1. Zach Johnson (St) 37-6; 2. Tyler Cullen (St) 37-3; 3. Levi Prunty (St) 36-1.

Shot put — 1. Tyler Olson (St) 47-7; 2. Kevin Thole (St) 36-6; 3. Max Lalonde (St) 34-7.

Discus — 1. Tyler Olson (St) 126-3; 3. Kevin Thole (St) 102-5.

High jump — 1. Nathan Doely (St) 5-8.

Pole vault — 1. Tyler Cullen (St) 12-0; 2. James Framke (St) 11-6; 3. Nate Gatcliffe (St) 9-6.