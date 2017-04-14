10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Wrestling — Senior Brian Reier is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team. Cody Madsen is the only Pony to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team (4-4 SEC, 15-15) that finishes in a tie for fifth in the conference standings and advances to the section finals before fall short against Mounds View.

Honors — Long-time Stillwater assistant football coach Jerry Foley is inducted into the St. Paul Humboldt Athletic Hall of Fame. Foley, a 1955 graduate, was a standout performer in football and hockey for the Hawks and later at Hamline University.

Boys basketball — One of three all-conference selections for the Ponies, senior Danny Johnson receives the MVP award for the Stillwater boys’ basketball team. Aaron Anderson and Joel Armstrong also collect all-conference honors for the Ponies (19-10), who fell to St. Paul Johnson 39-36 in the Section 4AAAA championship game.