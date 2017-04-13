Washington County ranks as 4th-healthiest in state

The 2017 County Health Rankings Report released March 29 ranks Washington County fourth among Minnesota’s 87 counties in current conditions of health, also called health outcomes.

The ranking report uses data indicators that provide a snapshot of county residents’ current health and provide a forecast for future health. Washington County has been ranked in the top 10 healthiest counties six of the past seven years.

The county also uses other methods to regularly assess the health of local communities, including a five-year Community Health Assessment. The goal of assessment and ranking work is to encourage discussion and action throughout the community to improve health.

The County Health Rankings Report, developed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI), compares counties within each state on more than 30 factors that impact health, including quality and length of life, health behaviors, education, jobs, housing, and more.