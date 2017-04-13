Chamber welcomes Capture Your Photos

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Capture Your Photos to the Chamber at a ribbon cutting celebration on March 14. The event took place at the Rivertown Inn in Stillwater.

Based in Stillwater, Capture your Photos helps people celebrate life, tell stories and touch hearts with their photo and video collections. Their services include digital and printed photo organization; premium photo scanning; custom album design; home movie/media transfers from videotapes, film reels, slides and negatives to DVD/digital; photo displays and keepsakes; and photo slideshows.

“Our memories are everywhere,” said owner Holly Corbid. “In our crazy digital world where we are taking more pictures than ever before, many of us have a digital mess of photos. In addition, we have boxes of printed photos that we have either accumulated or inherited, as well as memories trapped on old videotapes, slides and film reels. Our job is to help you organize, preserve and share these memories and your family’s history.”

Holly has been in the business for seven years, and re-branded to Capture Your Photos in 2015.