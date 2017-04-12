Eldon “Swede” D. Johnson

Eldon Duane Johnson, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully at Regions Hospital on Monday, April 10, 2017, surrounded by his family. 88 years ago, on August 27, 1928 he was born to Mabel Josephine (Anderson) Johnson and Carl Henry Johnson in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. As the oldest of three children, Eldon spent his childhood exploring the St. Croix river valley’s best fishing holes and hunting grounds.

On April 24, 1954 Eldon married his favorite dance partner and the love of his life, Lois Myrtle (Lange) Johnson. Eldon and Lois raised three spirited daughters, Jan (Scott) Strandemo, Karen Forrer and Sara (Ron) Burton. Together they instilled in them a belief in god, the value of hard work, a passion for the great outdoors and a love of family. Those lessons extended to their sons-in-law, Ron Burton and Scott Strandemo, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and countless friends.

As a lad of 19 Eldon started his life long career at Andersen Windows as an engineer, retiring after 42 years as the Production Engineering Manager. His dedication extended beyond his work community to the St. Croix River Valley where he was an active member of the Stillwater Lions, Ducks Unlimited and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; he was also a lifelong and devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Eldon never stopped hunting and fishing and spent countless hours in his workshop building and engineering, it became a gathering place for friends and family. Retirement found him and Lois busting out of the Midwest and exploring the world together, as well as making their cabin in Hayward, Wisconsin a second home to the entire family. Together, they enjoyed decades of dancing throughout the St. Croix River Valley and around the country, making friends everywhere they went. Sawdust covered polka dances in grandpa’s workshop will be missed by the whole family.

Eldon will be welcomed into heaven by his wife Lois, his son-in-law William “Bill” Forrer, his granddaughter Erin Strandemo and his siblings Roland Johnson and Rowaine Frerichs, along with a host of dear friends and family.

A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 5th St. S, with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd and one hour prior to service at church. A reception and dance will follow the service at the Stillwater VFW, 5880 Omaha Ave N.

Post navigation