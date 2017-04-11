Chamber welcomes Healing Within Acupuncture

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Healing Within Acupuncture on March 29 at a ribbon cutting celebration. Clients, chamber ambassadors and friends attended the event at 126 S. Second St. in Stillwater.

Locally owned and operated by Aimee Van Ostrand, L.Ac., Healing Within Acupuncture offers community acupuncture, individual acupuncture, biodynamic craniosacral therapy, tai chi classes and yoga + acupuncture workshops. Acupuncture seeks to treat both physical pain and emotional pain, like stress or anxiety.

Treatments are provided in a quiet, group setting with a sliding fee scale so patients pay what they can afford. Healing Within Acupuncture also has offices in White Bear Lake.