Synchronized swimming: Stillwater turns back Hylanders

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — The Stillwater synchronized swimming team opened its season with a convincing 29-0 East Metro Conference victory over Columbia Heights on Thursday, March 30.

The Ponies (1-0 EMC, 1-0) were led by junior Grace Zimmer, who posted a winning total of 65.035. The top 21 scores posted came from Stillwater athletes.

“We had a great first meet of the season,” Stillwater coach Kathy Henderson said. “The girls were anxious to start the competitive season as we were already four weeks into the season.”

Grace Gualtieri finished second for the Ponies with a score of 63.711 and teammates Sophie Ogaard (63.618), Anna Koenning (63.553), Mamie Thrall (62.149), Isabel Solheim (59.513) and Linnea Coltvet (59.329) finished third through seventh to complete the varsity sweep.

“Although these first few meets are figure meets, behind the scenes we are busy writing choreography for our 25 routines that will compete later in the season,” Henderson said. “We have 50 girls on the team this year, which is a little larger than last year. The energy level at the pool every day is so high. It’s so exciting to be growing, and to develop our depth into each and every category of competition. It’s going to be a great season.”

The Ponies were scheduled to host rival Forest Lake in a conference figures meet on Thursday, April 6. The Rangers are the only team to defeat Stillwater in a dual meet since 1989.

• The Ponies also swept the top 15 spots to record a 29-0 victory over Columbia Heights in the JV competition. Luci Miller (24.104), Julianna Silva (23.142) and Avery Hoge (22.707) finished 1-2-3 for Stillwater.

Stillwater 29, Columbia Heights 0

Stillwater results (top 25)

1. Grace Zimmer 65.035; 2. Grace Gualtieri 63.711; 3. Sophie Ogaard 63.618; 4. Anna Koenning 63.553; 5. Mamie Thrall 62.149; 6. Isabel Solheim 59.513; 7. Linnea Coltvet 59.329; 8. Morgan Tope-Yates 59.145; 9. Grace Henke 58.974; 10. Emma Sneden 58.741; 11. Hannah Dettmann 58.675; 12. Rubie Ballantyne 58.518; 13. Miranda Bergan 58.487; 14. Kelly Keenan 58.395; 15. Madi Kulzer 58.219; 16. Claire Summary 58.202; 17. Rachel Duerr 57.553; 18. Aubrie Filandrinos 57.382; 19. Emily Cossetta 56.974; 20. Ellie Bliss 56.469; 21. Grace Sneden 56.425; 23. Carolyn Wrightsman 55.741; 24. Greta Bliss 55.640; 25. Ryann Ellis 54.513.

