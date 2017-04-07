Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF

WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1223
In Re: Estate of
Karen M. Ciucci, a/k/a,
Karen Marion Maureen Ciucci,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 1, 1995. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed LOUIS CIUCCI, whose address is 20590 Everton Way N., Forest Lake, MN 55025, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 4, 2017
By: /s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Dated: Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
This instrument is drafted by:
MILLER & STEVENS, P.A.
Patrick Doran (397893)
92 Lake Street South
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Telephone: 651-462-0206
Fax: 651-462-3309
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
April 7, 14, 2017
673101