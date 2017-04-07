Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF

WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-1223

In Re: Estate of

Karen M. Ciucci, a/k/a,

Karen Marion Maureen Ciucci,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated March 1, 1995. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed LOUIS CIUCCI, whose address is 20590 Everton Way N., Forest Lake, MN 55025, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 4, 2017

By: /s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

Dated: Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

This instrument is drafted by:

MILLER & STEVENS, P.A.

Patrick Doran (397893)

92 Lake Street South

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Telephone: 651-462-0206

Fax: 651-462-3309

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

April 7, 14, 2017

673101