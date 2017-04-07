National Guard celebrates completion of new armory

The Stillwater Readiness Center was substantially complete in December, but it reached final completion Feb. 3. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The Minnesota National Guard is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new readiness center at 350 Maryknoll Drive N. in Stillwater at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7.

The approximately 80,000 square-foot building is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, Silver-registered facility. It incorporates many of the federal and state sustainable infrastructure requirements to include renewable solar, heat recovery systems and daylighting controls. The Guard says these environmental considerations will cost the Minnesota National Guard 35 percent less in utilities and use 33 percent less electricity and 49 percent less natural gas than a similar-sized building constructed to meet minimum state energy codes.

The previous armory located at 107 East Chestnut Street in Stillwater was built in 1922 with 27,168 square feet. The building was no longer able to meet the increased requirements for training and readiness and the site offered no room for expansion.

The new facility will house soldiers from the 34th Military Police Company and the 334th Engineer Battalion and adjoins the Stillwater Fire Station.