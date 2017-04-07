Constance Agatha Spaise

Connie Spaise, age 63, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 29, 2017, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Connie retired from Children’s Hospitals and Clinics after a total of 31 years working as a Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse and also as an IT Analyst. Her greatest passion was her kids that she cared for and their families, making many lifelong friends.

Connie loved camping on the St. Croix River, dancing, spur of the moment road trips, spending time with family and friends and summer BBQ’s with a glass of Amaretto.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Dorothy Spaise; brother, Thomas Spaise; brother-in-law, Daniel Schmidt; nephew, Joshua Schmidt.

Survived by brother, Alan Spaise; sisters, Roxanne Schmidt, Shirley Kelly, Marcia Spaise; nephew and nieces, Wade Spaise, Melisa and Andy Barnes, Kevin Spaise, Pascha Schmidt, Samuel Spaise, John and Kristy Kelly; special namesakes, Dorothy Constance Kelly and Theodore James Kelly; and many great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Connie’s life will be held at the Bungalow Inn, Rivercrest Road N., Lakeland, MN on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials preferred to the family.