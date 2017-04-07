10 years ago this week….

SAHS — Senior Maggie Lopac, who serves as a captain in three sports (soccer, basketball and track), is Stillwater’s recipient of the St. Paul Area Athena Award.

Baseball — Senior Nick Branjord receives Eagle Scout status after completing a project to upgrade landscaping and signs around the bleachers at the Stillwater Area High School baseball field. Branjord installed a retaining wall added a few trees and took steps to prevent erosion under the bleachers.

Martial arts — Elisabeth Thorn and Tom Forster of Stillwater earn promotions to second-degree black belt after completing exams at The Edge Martial Arts in Stillwater. Four younger students become first-degree black belts, including Kevin O’Brien, Lizzy Dinh, Andrew Tomten and Michael Tomten.