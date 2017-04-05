‘The Real Inspector Hound’ opens April 8

Actor Steven Czajkowski kneels over the murder victim in “The Real Inspector Hound,” which opens at Festival Theatre April 8. (Photo courtesy of Festival Theatre)

“The Real Inspector Hound” by Tom Stoppard is a satire of the murder mystery genre. Four suspects and one inspector are trapped at Muldoon Manor, while two critics watching from the audience comment, squabble, laugh, cry and add to the experience.

In connection with the Big Read in the St. Croix Valley, Festival Theatre in St. Croix Falls, Wis., presents the suspenseful yet humorous production.

Director Rachel Kuhnle says the actors have found joy embracing the dramatic side, but that only adds to the humor.

“It’s very funny for a murder mystery,” she said. “Also, it’s thrilling to be doing this show in our space at the Franklin Square Black Box — we’re making the show fit the space in a way that puts our audience right in the middle of the action. I don’t know of a murder mystery quite like this one that’s ever been done this way.”

The Stillwater Trolley will provide a free shuttle to the opening night performance of “The Real Inspector Hound,” on Saturday, April 8. The shuttle will depart from ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater at 6:15 p.m., with stops in Marine on St. Croix and Scandia. Reservations are required by calling ArtReach at 651-439-1465.

The show runs through April 30. Tickets are $26 for adults and $13.50 for students (ages 5-25) and can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, emailing [email protected] or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.

Free vignette performances of “The Real Inspector Hound” will also take place at River Falls Public Library and Bayport Public Library as part of The Big Read. These will not be full performances.

The following vignette performances are scheduled:

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St., River Falls, Wis.

• 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bayport Public Library, 582 N. Fourth St., Bayport.