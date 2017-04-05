The Partnership Plan announces recipients of Partnership Awards

Eight teachers and staff of Stillwater Area Public Schools are the recipients of awards of excellence and will be honored at a banquet at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, sponsored by The Partnership Plan.

This year’s honorees are: Lois Sortedahl (teacher, Afton-Lakeland Elementary); Terri Swenson (special education teacher, Early Childhood Family Center); Todd Kapsner (technical education teacher, Stillwater Area High School); Sue Gilsdorf (vocal music teacher, Stillwater Junior High School); Don Campbell (retired English and physical education teacher); Larry Neumann (retired band and orchestra teacher); Lynda Kemp (health aide, Withrow Elementary); and Kyle Snyder (student advocate, Lily Lake Elementary).

The annual awards were established to honor outstanding Stillwater Area Public School teachers and staff for their dedication, professionalism and work on behalf of St. Croix Valley students. The Partnership Plan says award winners are exemplary representatives of the many individuals who are making a difference in the lives of students.

Each award winner is able to designate a $1,000 award from The Partnership Plan to the school of their choice.

Individuals can be nominated by anyone. Recipients are chosen by the board of directors of The Partnership Plan, based on the nominations and letters of support.

The banquet to honor these individuals is open to the public. It will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. The cost for the dinner is $35. Register online at partnershipplan.org.

The Partnership Plan is the local nonprofit educational fund that provides resources to enrich, engage and enhance the educational experience of Stillwater Area Public School students.