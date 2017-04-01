Lakeview Hospital celebrates recertification as a Level 3 Trauma Center

Lakeview Hospital has been recertified as a Level 3 Trauma Center by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The official certification was awarded Tuesday (March 14) following a visit in November by surveyors.

In their site visit report, the surveyors wrote: “The hospital provides needed and high-quality trauma care in the area.”

The specialist emergency medicine doctors who provide Lakeview Hospital’s trauma patient care are the same physicians who staff the Level 1 Trauma Center at Regions Hospital Emergency Department.

The Level 3 designation demonstrates Lakeview Hospital’s commitment to the community and provides a valuable benefit to patients, said Earl Bakke, Trauma Program Coordinator.

“From our president to the whole trauma team, we’ve decided to do this because it’s the right thing to do for the community,” said Bakke. “We are able to keep more trauma patients here in the St. Croix Valley, which means they are closer to home, in a familiar area, and this puts less stress on families having to travel into the Cities.”

The Minnesota Department of Health Trauma Registry is a voluntary program and requires substantial commitment, staff training and ongoing investment in resources and equipment.

Emergency Department physicians, physician assistants and nurses all complete emergency and trauma-specific education. The hospital’s surgeons, surgical staff and ICU nurses also undergo specific training. The facility participates in local and regional trauma scenarios.

Annually, a number of outreach events are planned with the community, such as Lakeview’s popular teddy bear clinics (which introduce 700-800 children a year to accident prevention and the Emergency Department), community falls assessments and bike safety and helmet-fitting events.