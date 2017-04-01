Hoof Prints: Students create group to rent, buy prom dresses

This piece is brought to you by Hoof Prints, a partnership between The Gazette and The Pony Express, Stillwater Area High School’s student newspaper.

By Hope Haukom

Pony Express

As spring break is near and seniors are restlessly awaiting graduation, dress picking season arrives. Months of dreaming, weeks of planning, days of anxiety, it must be prom.

Prom is on May 13, but girls are hurriedly searching for their dresses and preparing themselves for the most important dance of the year. Some of the easiest ways to claim a dress and find one is from renting from an upperclassmen or borrowing from a friend. A Facebook prom page has been created that showcases what girls are wearing and what Stillwater alumni are selling.

An experienced senior Emma Brandt, has been to prom twice already and knows what she talking about when it comes to dresses and the advantages of renting one.

“The benefits are it’s super cheap, I was able to try the dress on and see if I liked it opposed to ordering it online and risking not liking the dress. The disadvantages was the dress was so gorgeous and I wish I was able to keep it, you have to be incredibly careful since it’s not yours and you don’t want to ruin it,” Brandt said.

Girls often do not borrow or rent prom dresses from others because they are scared of copying the look of whom previously worn it or comparing themselves to the previous owner. Lots of girls are more than happy to just have the dress be used more than once and are not worried about how you wear it.

Senior Madison Fry said, “I think the easiest way would be how you style your hair and what makeup look you choose- those are two things that can add a whole different feel to your look.”

By renting or borrowing a dress, girls can save a lot of money and put it towards something else like a more expensive pair of shoes or having a nice dinner before prom. Most people spend between $100-400 on a new prom dress and all of the prices on the Facebook prom page are reasonable and honest for dresses being worn once.

“I think it’s smarter to just rent a dress to save some extra money and spend it on hair, makeup, accessories etc.,” Brandt said.

A Facebook page has been made for all the girls who attend the high school this year and is actively used. Alumni can post pictures of previously worn dresses they are looking to sell or rent for cheap prices. As well as, current students posting pictures of dresses they are thinking of wearing or what they have bought. It’s a very positive page, many girls offering uplifting comments, sweet compliments and good advice.

“I think it’s a fun way to get ideas of what you like and also it’s fun to see everyone’s dresses.

Also it’s an easy way to get the word out about the dresses you are offering to rent out or sell,” said Schrankler.

Prom often stresses girls out and gives them butteflies. A day that can be known as overrated or exaggerated can be some girls nightmares. It’s okay if a curl isn’t falling the right way or if the sky high heels that fit perfectly are not in the right shade of blue. An important thing to remember is that it is all about having fun and enjoying the day.

Schrankler said, “Don’t stress about not having a date, it’s still fun even if you just go with your friends. Also, just stay relaxed when you’re getting ready, it’s not as big of a deal as we make it to be. It always turns out to be a fun time.”