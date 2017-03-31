Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Stillwater, Minnesota, will meet on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 North Fourth Street, to consider a request by Randy Benson, ILHC of Stillwater, LLC for the consideration of a Special Use Permit for a 239 unit senior living facility, Subdivision and Final PUD. The facility is to be known as The Lodge at Stillwater and would be located at 12525 75th Street N and multiple properties located within the LR & AP district. PID 30.030.30.42.0002. Complete property and legal descriptions available upon request. CPC Case No. 2017-08.

All persons wishing to be heard with reference to this request will be heard at this meeting.

Bill Turnblad

Community Development Director

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

669251