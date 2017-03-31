Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF OAK PARK HEIGHTS

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON APPLICATION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT TO INCREASE AREA SIZE AND HEIGHT FOR PROPOSED GARAGE ADDITION

TO BE LOCATED AT 14151 60TH ST., N.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission for the City of Oak Park Heights, Washington County, Minnesota shall hold a public hearing, at the direction of the City Administrator, upon the application of Timothy J. Bockman, for a Conditional Use Permit to increase area size and height for proposed garage addition to be located at 14151 60th St., N., City of Oak Park Heights, County of Washington and State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

T NW1/4-NW1/4 BEG AT PT ON S R/W LINE OF STATE TRK HWY #212 SD PT BEING 633FT E OF W LINE OF SEC 4 THN S & PAR TO W LINE OF SD SEC 4 DIST OF 524.24FT THN E & PAR TO N LINE OF SD SEC 4 DIST OF 200FT THN N & PAR TO W LINE OF SD SEC 4 DIST OF 524.52FT TO S R/W LINE OF SD HWY #212 THN W ALONG SD S R/W LINE DIST OF 200FT TO PT OF BEG SECTION 04 TOWNSHIP 029 RANGE 020

Washington County Property Number: 04.029.20.22.0004

The public hearing shall be held before the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall, 14168 Oak Park Blvd. N., Oak Park Heights, Minnesota 55082. All written and oral comments will be considered.

Review of the findings and recommendation of the Planning Commission is anticipated to be held by the City Council on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 6:00 oclock p.m. at the City Hall

Dated this 31st day of March, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Eric Johnson, City Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 31, 2017

669180