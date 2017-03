Nelson’s Ice Cream is scheduled to open for the season Saturday, April 1.

Nelson’s Ice Cream, the Stillwater shop known for it’s massive serving sizes, will open for the season Saturday, April 1. Its spring weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Nelson’s is at 920 Olive St. W., Stillwater. Info: nelsonsicecream.biz/index.html