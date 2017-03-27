Letter: Proposed school-related bills are ridiculous

To the editor:

I find the legislation proposed by Reps. Lohmer and Dettmer (House File 1964) and Sens. Housley and Chamberlain (Senate File 1361) to be absolutely fascinating.

They propose that school board members be removed from office for “nonfeasance,” which they redefine to include “the willful failure to uphold the intent and purpose of a voter-approved policy.”

Well, very, very interesting. Minnesota law does not allow voters to set school district policy. Minnesota law does not even allow voters to make spending decisions. Minnesota law limits district residents to voting yes or no for taxes for levies and bonds. Minnesota law requires that all policy and spending decisions be made by the school board alone. Under Minnesota law the list of projects on a bond referendum is not a promise from Santa Claus as these astute members of the political class seem to believe. It is a very serious limitation on what bond proceeds may be spent.

It prevents a school board from taking the money and spending it on pet projects the voters do not want. It has long been the law in Minnesota that the amount of money approved for a bond is a limit, not a requirement. If the only issue on which voters speak is yes or no on the tax itself, then it is impossible to say voters have put in place a policy. We live in a republic where policy is set by elected representatives, not by public referendum. This bill is complete nonsense. One can only wonder how much money from special interest donors is at stake for our legislators to introduce such ridiculous bills.

Note to local Republicans: Please stop endorsing Democrats in sheep’s clothing and send us some real conservatives. Thank you.

Carl Blondin

Stillwater