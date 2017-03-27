Audrey M. Brueggemeier, age 76 of Carver, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice House in Chaska.

Funeral service Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) Benton Twp., Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating; visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the funeral at church; interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Audrey was born on August 28, 1940 in Stillwater, the daughter of Harry and Caroline (Scullen) Campbell. She was baptized on September 1, 1940 at First Methodist Church in Stillwater by Rev. Donald Woodward and confirmed on March 18, 1953 at First Methodist Church in Stillwater by Rev. Donald Woodward. On June 20, 1964 Audrey was united in marriage to Gilbert W. Brueggemeier at First Methodist Church in Stillwater by Rev. Leslie Drake.

Audrey was always very proud of her grandchildren, taking in as many of their sporting events as she could. She liked to can almost anything, be it pickles peaches or any vegetable. Audrey loved to read and bake; she had a huge collection of her favorite cook books. She could pass the time away embroidering many different items for her family. Audrey was a big sports fan, watching the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vikings and Twins whenever she could.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert; parents Harry and Caroline Campbell; brothers-in-law LeRoy Kuntz and Gene Streachek.

Audrey is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Steven and Hollie Brueggemeier of Waconia, Connie and John Geis of New Prague, Jeff and Deb Brueggemeier of Carver.; grandchildren Megan, Justin, Lydia and Anna Brueggemeier, Andy, Billy and Nick Geis, Lisa, Sammy and Amber Brueggemeier; sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Dan Parker of Stillwater; brother Ken Campbell of Stillwater; sister-in-law Marion Streachek of Glencoe; as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Casket bearers Lisa Brueggemeier, Samantha Brueggemeier, Keric Seck, Justin Brueggemeier, Andy Geis, LeRoy Kuntz.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.