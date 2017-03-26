High school presents spring musical ‘Pippin’

Stillwater Area High School’s production of “Pippin” opens March 31. (Submitted photo)

The Stillwater Area High School Theater Department is debuting its newly completed orchestra pit with a contemporary telling of “Pippin” March 31 through April 9.

The ensemble cast tells the story of Pippin (played by Stone Weidner) as a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father, King Charles (played by Alex Serier) Pippin goes to war. But when the leading player in a band of storytellers (Mary Burchill) convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin kills Charles and takes over the throne.

“The story follows the son of King Charlemagne, but there is nothing historically accurate about the story,” theater coordinator Grif Sadow said.

The original production of “Pippin” appeared on Broadway in 1973, but Sadow has updated the play with a contemporary setting in a modern high school.

“Pippin goes on a journey to find himself and find his purpose — who he is and who he wants to be,” Sadow said. “It’s super appropriate for high school-age students, and adults who are also going through a journey of self-exploration.”

The story follows Pippin in one day at fictional Glory High School.

“Pippin wants to fit in, and that is the challenge for high school students,” Sadow said. “I saw the parallel.”

With a contemporary setting, students have been able to use technology for added “magical” effects to enhance the stage performance.

“They are committed to the message of it, that there are opportunities and challenges in every day,” Sadow said. “The play is dark at times and humorous at times, and that makes it theatrically fun and challenging.”

Sadow warns that some of the themes and language in the play may not be suitable for a younger audience.

“We give it a PG-13 rating,” he said.

Show times are March 31, April 1, 6, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and April 2 and 9 at 2 p.m. Reserved and general admission seating is available and tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the door or from the high school’s main office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. or call 651-351-8109 to reserve by phone.

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]