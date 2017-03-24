Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

ORDINANCE 1092

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 56

OF THE STILLWATER CITY CODE, TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS, SECTION 56-5, LOCAL LODGING TAX

The City Council of the City of Stillwater does ordain:

1. AMENDING. The Stillwater City Code, Section 56-5, (1), Effective Date is hereby modified to read as follows:

(1) Effective Date. This section will be in full force and effect from and after its date of publication and will establish the tax set forth in this section upon gross lodging receipts generated beginning on February 1st, 2017 and thereafter and, unless revised by action of the City Council, until January 1st, 2021, when the tax will sunset by operation of law.

2. SAVING. In all other ways, the City Code will remain in full force and effect.

3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance will be in effect from and after its passage and publication according to law, and NUNC PRO TUNC on February 1st, 2017.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Stillwater this 21st day of March, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Michael Polehna

Michael Polehna, Vice Mayor

Attest: /s/ Diane F. Ward

Diane F. Ward

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 24, 2017

667539