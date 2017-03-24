Festival Theatre presents local bluegrass band

Brian Wicklund and the Barley Jacks will play a concert in St. Croix Falls, Wis. March 25. (Photo by Don J. Olson)

The Barley Jacks with Brian Wicklund are coming to Alliance Church of the Valley in St. Croix Falls, Wis.

Presented by Festival Theatre, the concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Although born in Kyoto, Japan, Wicklund has spent most of his life in the St. Croix Valley. He met most of the other members of the band — Joe Cruz, guitar; Kevin Rowe, bass; and Joel Arpin, percussion— here as well.

The band members play fiddle, guitar, bass and drum who seek to meld their divergent backgrounds of blues and bluegrass, classical and Celtic, R & B and bebop to inspire each other and create something entirely new.

Alliance Church of the Valley is at 1259 State Road 35, St. Croix Falls, Wis.

Tickets can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, by emailing [email protected] or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.