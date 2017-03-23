Letter: The Big Read returns amid questions over NEA funding

To the editor:

Each April since 2015, the Big Read in the St. Croix Valley has brought people and books together, and connected neighbors to each other. As singers (lending their voices to a community sing-along), as audience members at theater and musical events, as careful observers to history and the power of visual arts, more than 6,500 people have found community and the joy of books through the Big Read. This April, NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley encourages everyone to read “The Maltese Falcon” and participate in the diverse programs built around this classic detective novel.

The Big Read is supported through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding is secured by ArtReach St. Croix, but the impact of the programming and the financial benefits are felt by audiences and artists from Stillwater and all over the lower St. Croix Valley. In the past three years, the Big Read in the St. Croix Valley has had $120,000 in direct economic activity, well beyond the granted dollars.

On behalf of the board and staff at ArtReach St. Croix, I call on St. Croix Valley residents to encourage our lawmakers to support funding and policies at the federal level that would recognize the growth potential and direct benefits of investing in the arts in order to nurture creative, active and engaged citizens.

According to Americans for the Arts, the nonprofit arts industry generates $22.3 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues annually — a yield well beyond their collective $4 billion in arts allocations.

Because the National Endowment for the Arts supports artistic excellence and improves access to the arts, I call on our federal officials to support an increase in funding for the NEA rather than discussing its elimination. The value of the arts is of course the joy, beauty and ideas of the work made accessible to all Americans. As a nation, we can afford 45 cents per person to support the NEA, as an investment in jobs, tax revenue and tourism. The St. Croix Valley benefits from this investment, and ArtReach St. Croix would not be the same without it.

Across the country, and certainly in our rural communities, people appreciate having access to creative programming, strong cultural assets and a creative workforce. We are all strengthened by investment in the arts. With support of the National Endowments of the Arts, ArtReach and our regional partners connect audiences to the common title and to each other — in a BIG way!

Heather E. Rutledge

ArtReach St. Croix Executive Director

Stillwater