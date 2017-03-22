Stillwater girls places second at seventh-grade state tourney

Team members for the Stillwater seventh-grade girls’ basketball traveling team are, front row, from left, Lydia Knutson, Amber Scalia, Brooke Sellman and Michelle McGrath. Second row, Kylie Galowitz, Maya Tompkins, Catherine Smetana, Ella Runyon, Sydney Gritters and Elizabeth Holder. (Contributed photo)

The Stillwater seventh-grade girls’ traveling basketball team recently capped a successful season by placing second in the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) Girls A1 state tournament at Champlin Park High School on March 4-5. It marked the program’s best-ever finish at the state tournament.

Stillwater was seeded 13th coming into the tournament, but knocked off fourth-seeded Centennial 32-18 in the opening round. Stillwater followed with a 29-22 victory over fifth-seeded Inver Grove Heights to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Stillwater, which had lost to top-seeded Wayzata by eight points a week earlier, was strong down the stretch of an eventual 30-25 victory.

Shakopee, which was riding a three-tournament winning streak, finally stopped Stillwater in the championship game. Stillwater trailed 21-4 early on, but climbed within three points before eventually fading in a 52-36 loss to Shakopee.

Stillwater, which finished with a 28-12 record this season, is coached by Peter Scalia and Steve Smetana.