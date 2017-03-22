Stillwater girls places second at seventh-grade state tourney

The Stillwater seventh-grade girls’ traveling basketball team recently capped a successful season by placing second in the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (MYAS) Girls A1 state tournament at Champlin Park High School on March 4-5. It marked the program’s best-ever finish at the state tournament.
Stillwater was seeded 13th coming into the tournament, but knocked off fourth-seeded Centennial 32-18 in the opening round. Stillwater followed with a 29-22 victory over fifth-seeded Inver Grove Heights to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Stillwater, which had lost to top-seeded Wayzata by eight points a week earlier, was strong down the stretch of an eventual 30-25 victory.
Shakopee, which was riding a three-tournament winning streak, finally stopped Stillwater in the championship game. Stillwater trailed 21-4 early on, but climbed within three points before eventually fading in a 52-36 loss to Shakopee.
Stillwater, which finished with a 28-12 record this season, is coached by Peter Scalia and Steve Smetana.