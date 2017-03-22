New Stillwater hotel manager worked from bottom to top

Nikki Bialek. (Submitted photo)

When Nikki Bialek started working at the GrandStay Hotel and Suites in Stillwater at an entry level position as a night auditor, the job was just a way to pay bills. After the encouragement of managers and coworkers, Bialek worked her way up the chain of command into new positions and leadership roles. In less that five years, Bialek made her way to the top, as she starts her new job as the general manager of the hotel.

“In 2012, I started working overnights as a night auditor and doing jobs like cleaning the pool area and setting up for breakfast,” Bialek said. “After a year and a half, my manager said my personality was being wasted during the night and put me at the front desk.”

With no previous experience working in the hotel industry, Bialek began to look at growing into higher level roles and learning more about the business.

“I was working for GrandStay for about six months when I knew that this was a company that I wanted to work for,” she said.

What’s unique about her compared to most managers, Bialek said, is that she has worked in every position in the hotel.

“I would fill in on housekeeping shifts on weekends when we were busy,” Bialek said. “I know that there is no job that I could ask one of my employees to do that I wouldn’t do myself or have done myself.”

One of the reasons Bialek said she wanted to take on a supervisory role was the support she received from the hotel’s management company, Blue Sky Hospitality, with the GrandStay Hotel and Suite franchising company.

“I met the CEO of Blue Sky back when I was just first starting,” Bialek said. “Great management can help you succeed when they give you the tools to succeed, and it’s the managers that make a good atmosphere.”

Bialek said she learned her management skills through training from the previous general manager, who put Bialek forward as interim general manager to cover a leave of absence.

“When she decided not to come back when her maternity leave was over, I decided to go for the general manager position,” Bialek said. “I would like to keep working and eventually have a position at Blue Sky.”

“Nikki has a great story, and is a testament for what hard work and dedication can result in,” said Nathan Sieve, president of Blue Sky Hospitality. “Nikki recently assisted us in managing the hotel and did a fantastic job. She rose to the occasion, went the extra mile and really showed us her ambition by achieving goals and surpassing expectations.”

