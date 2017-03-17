Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

Ricks 36 automotive will be conducting a sheriffs sale of a 2007 BMW 328 series vehicle the auction will be held at Ricks 36 Automotive 2255 Tower Drive West, Stillwater MN 55082. The date of the auction is April 18th at 10 AM. This Auction is being held because of an unpaid bill plus storage and legal fees. Payment of these charges will be due at the time of the auction. If you have any questions please call Mars at Ricks 36 automotive at 651-439-3500.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 17, 24, 31, 2017

