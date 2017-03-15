Irene M. Camillo

Irene Camillo, age 77, of Lakeland, MN, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by significant other, Marland Martin; and their son, Jeffery; parents; one sister; and former husband, Phil Camillo.

Survived by two sons; four daughters; five sisters; two brothers; other relatives and friends.

May you rest in peace, Irene, with Marly and Jeffy. Memorial service Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater. Visitation two hours prior. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Afton.

