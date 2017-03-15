County board appoints Chief Deputy Dan Starry as county sheriff

Dan Starry

The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Dan Starry to the post of Washington County Sheriff, after Sheriff Bill Hutton announced his intent to retire from the office effective April 30.

Sheriff Hutton’s term of office runs through Jan. 7, 2019, as will Starry’s term. It is expected that Starry will be sworn in in early May.

Under Minnesota law, an appointment to a vacancy in the Office of Sheriff is made by the county board for the balance of the exiting sheriff’s term.

Starry has worked in law enforcement in Washington County since 1993 in numerous capacities in the Sheriff’s Office. He became chief deputy under Sheriff Hutton in October 2010. Other positions he has held include patrol deputy, crime prevention officer, field training officer, DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer, Explorer advisor, narcotics officer, youth unit investigator, K9 officer with companion Smokey, sergeant, commander, and chief deputy. His work has allowed him to develop experience in financial administration, program development, strategic planning, leadership, crisis management, overseeing training of staff, and relationship building.

As chief deputy, Starry serves in the capacity of the sheriff in his absence. Starry also is the coordinator between the divisions in the Sheriff’s Office, and manages the office’s budget and community contracts. As a Sheriff’s Office commander, Starry was responsible for the office’s special services division.

Starry has a bachelor of science degree from St. Mary’s University. He has attended the FBI National Academy and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association program.