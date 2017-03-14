Kruse and Larson are SAHS AThletes of the Week

Trey Kruse — Wrestling

One of three returning Stillwater wrestlers who also competed at state a year ago, Trey Kruse finished with a 2-2 record in the 120-pound individual bracket.

The freshman was a key contributor while helping the Ponies qualify for their first state team appearance since 2009. After winning the individual title in Section 4AAA, Kruse notched two pins at the state tourney. He was stopped by the eventual state runner-up in the quarterfinals and missed advancing to the medal round after a 6-3 loss in the wrestlebacks to finish the season with a 40-8 record.

Sam Larson

Sam Larson — Boys swimming and diving

A state qualifier in four events, senior Sam Larson helped the Ponies match their best-ever finish at the boys’ swimming and diving state meet with a fourth-place showing on March 4 at the U of M Aquatic Center.

The senior qualified for state in the 100 butterfly and advanced to the finals in the 100 backstroke, where he finished 14th with a time of 52.63. Larson also contributed to a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay. The Ponies set school records in both of those relays at the state meet.