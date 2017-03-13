Scholarships are available for local students seeking health care careers

Students with a local connection seeking a future career in health care can get a helping hand through a scholarship from the Lakeview Health Foundation.

The foundation is inviting applicants for its 2017 Health & Wellbeing Education Scholarship Program.

Scholarships of $500-$3,000 are available to students with a local connection who are pursuing a degree in health care programs, including: medical school, medical technician, occupational/physical/speech therapist, pharmacist, physician assistant and parish nurse, among others.

The scholarships program has been supporting future health care workers since 1961, when the Friends of Lakeview Hospital first established the fund. Josh Peltier

Josh Peltier, MD, now sees patients in the Emergency Department at Lakeview Hospital, having received assistance from the Lakeview Health Foundation scholarship program to complete his studies.

“As a former scholarship recipient I know how valuable these scholarships can be, and I’m grateful for the Lakeview Health Foundation and the generosity of the donors that helped to support me and many other students pursuing their goals,” Peltier said. “These scholarships not only help to reduce medical and nursing school debt, but should also be seen as a great tool to recruit local, talented students to come back and work at Lakeview and Stillwater Medical Group.”

A 2003 graduate of Stillwater High School, Peltier received both the David Wettergren and Alice Anderson scholarships during the completion of his bachelor of science in biology at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He got his first start at Lakeview as a hospital volunteer from 2005-2006.

“One of the vital roles of the Lakeview Health Foundation is to support the advanced studies of tomorrow’s health care professionals,” said Paul Erickson, executive director of Lakeview Health Foundation. “We are delighted to offer this assistance to area students and proud that several recipients have returned to serve patients in our own health system.”

All applications must be received by March 31 to be considered for this year’s grants. For more information, visit the Lakeview Health Foundation’s scholarships guidelines.

Scholarships are available to students from the following zip codes: Afton 55001, Bayport 55003, Houlton 54082, Lake Elmo 55042, Lakeland 55043, Mahtomedi 55115, Marine on St. Croix 55047, Oakdale 55128, Somerset 54025, Stillwater Area 55082 (inclusive of entire 55082 zip code area) and White Bear Lake Area (55110). For full details and conditions, visit the Lakeview Health Foundation’s scholarships guidelines.