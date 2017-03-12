Arts & Entertainment

Theater hosts family film series

Marcus Theatres host the Kids Dream Spring Film Series in March and April. Marcus Oakdale Cinema (5677 Hadley Ave N, Oakdale) is participating.

Moviegoers can see family-favorite films on the big screen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. Admission for all showtimes is $3. Attendees can also enjoy concessions specials, including popcorn and fountain drinks for $2.75 each.

Titles, dates and showtimes are subject to change. All titles will be shown in standard 2-D only and rated PG in accordance with standard MPAA guidelines. For more details on specific showings, visit bit.Ly/2mWh6CW.

Here are upcoming movies scheduled:

• March 10-12: “Ice Age: Collision Course” – rated PG. Manny, Diego and Sid join up with Buck to fend off a meteor strike that would destroy the world.

• March 17-19: “The Wild Life” – Rated PG. A daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be stranded on a tropical island.

• March 24-26: “Storks” – rated PG. Storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby.

• March 31-April 2: “Kubo and the Two Strings” – rated PG. A young boy named Kubo must locate a magical suit of armor worn by his late father in order to defeat a vengeful spirit from the past.

• April 7-9: “The Secret Life of Pets” – rated PG. The quiet life of a terrier named Max is up-ended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.

 