Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-817

Estate of:

Dolores Ruth Schmidt, also known as

Dolores R. Schmidt, also known as

Delores R. Schmidt,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated May 27, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Laura J. Bullis, whose address is 174 Quehl Avenue North, Lakeland, Minnesota, 55403, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 6 , 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier

Registrar

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Erika M. Peterson, Esq., No. 0397633

Leonard, OBrien, Spencer, Gale & Sayre, Ltd.

100 South Fifth Street, Suite 2500

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Telephone: (612) 455-5028

Fax: (612) 332-2740

[email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 10, 17, 2017

661598