Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-817
Estate of:
Dolores Ruth Schmidt, also known as
Dolores R. Schmidt, also known as
Delores R. Schmidt,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated May 27, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Laura J. Bullis, whose address is 174 Quehl Avenue North, Lakeland, Minnesota, 55403, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 6 , 2017
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Erika M. Peterson, Esq., No. 0397633
Leonard, OBrien, Spencer, Gale & Sayre, Ltd.
100 South Fifth Street, Suite 2500
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 455-5028
Fax: (612) 332-2740
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
March 10, 17, 2017
661598