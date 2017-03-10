Celebration of life for Jim Foley set for Saturday

A celebration of life for long-time District 834 teacher and coach Jim Foley is set for Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Stillwater Eagles Club. The 1954 St. Paul Humboldt grad passed away on Wednesday, March 1 at age 80. Jim Foley

Foley was a popular teacher at Afton-Lakeland Elementary and spent more than three decades organizing and coaching the St. Mary’s Point hockey program.

Jim played in two state hockey tournaments for Humboldt and earned a total of eight letters, including three each in football and hockey and two in swimming.

Jim attended Hamline University and lettered in hockey before transferring to the University of Minnesota. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958, where he served for three years.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Jerry Ryan, and they raised six children.

The celebration of life for Jim Foley is open to the public.