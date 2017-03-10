Boys hockey: Hill-Murray denies Ponies in section finals

Stillwater senior captain Luke Manning skates around the net with the puck before turning and firing a shot into the net to pull the Ponies within 3-2 late in the second period of an eventual 6-3 loss to Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA championship game on Friday, March 3 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

MAPLEWOOD — Last year’s memorable run to the state tournament only added to the disappointment for the Stillwater boys’ hockey team after falling to Hill-Murray 6-3 in the Section 4AA championship game on Friday, March 3 at Aldrich Arena.

The top-seeded Ponies cruised to victories in their first two postseason games until Hill-Murray intervened to dash their state tournament — and title — aspirations.

The Pioneers were on the short end of last year’s overtime thriller against Stillwater in the finals, but came through to claim the program’s 28th trip to the state tournament since 1975. The Ponies fell to 2-6 all-time in section championship games.

“When you know what it is and how special it is (to go to state) and you know how hard it is — that’s why the reward is so great,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “If it was easy, anybody could do it and everyone would do it, but the fact is there’s only eight teams that continue on and every step of the way is pretty tough.”

Stillwater (24-4) has advanced to the section finals four years in a row, but expectations have never been higher for a team that boasts 15 seniors and a resume that included last year’s fourth-place finish at state. The Ponies were ranked No. 1 throughout much of the first half of the season and won eight in a row leading up to the finals. Stillwater won just the program’s second conference title in more than six decades and finished with the second most wins all-time, but the Ponies were chasing bigger goals. Senior Matthew Stanton carries the puck into Stillwater’s offensive zone during the second period.

The program broke through for its first trip to state four years ago, but this group has kept Stillwater on the state’s hockey map and raised the bar for the teams that will follow.

“It makes it really hard to be able to go there last year and then not make it the next year makes it even harder. This one hurts,” senior TJ Sagissor said. “This is going to sting right now, but I think later on we’re going to be proud of what we did and what we did for the community. We gave the community something to be proud of and gave Stillwater hockey a legacy.”

The early signs were positive as Noah Cates scored just 1:15 into the game to provide a 1-0 lead in what was otherwise a flat period for the Ponies. Brock Bremer scored five minutes later to even the score for Hill-Murray.

“They came out ready to go,” Doman said. “For sure they were better than us in the first period, I think for most of it anyways. Obviously we got that first one, which was nice, but they did a good job of doing what they needed to do and getting pucks to the net and at the end of the day they had more than we did.”

But it was advantage Pioneers (19-5-4) after Will Sonntag and Kyler Yeo scored just 12 seconds apart midway through the second period to seize a 3-1 lead.

“We knew they were going to come hard and they did,” Doman said. “They played hard and they played well. You have to tip your hat to those guys.”

The Ponies didn’t panic, and were rewarded with a boost of momentum in the final minute of the period when Luke Manning skated around the net, turned and fired a shot past goaltender Jake Begley to trim the deficit to 3-2.

“We were pretty calm for the most part,” Doman said. “Getting that second one at the end of two gave us some good energy.”

Stillwater has been dangerous on special teams all season and back-to-back penalties by the Pioneers helped open the door for the Ponies. Stillwater didn’t score with the extra skater, but created several strong scoring chances and continued applying pressure even with Hill-Murray at full strength. It wasn’t long after Stillwater’s second power play expired that Manning delivered his tally.

“We didn’t get one in but we had some good chances and we had shots and puck retrievals off of that,” Doman said. “We talked about before the game that you don’t how many opportunities you’re going to get on the power play and you have to try and take advantage of them.”

The Ponies didn’t waste much time in the third as Thomas Bruchu scored on an assist from Joe Raleigh at 1:28 to even the score at 3-all.

Hill-Murray, however, outshot the Ponies 14-7 in the third period and Joseph Quast delivered the game-winner with 6:24 remaining. Sonntag and Ben Helgeson added empty net goals in the last 80 seconds to seal the victory for the Pioneers.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but at the end of the day they were better than us tonight,” Doman said.

Begley, who was in goal for the Cates’ spinning highlight-reel goal in overtime a year ago, finished with 24 saves for the Pioneers.

This marked the sixth year in a row Stillwater has met Hill-Murray in the section tournament and the fourth straight year they have met in the section finals.

“We did do good things, but I don’t think we did enough to win,” Doman said. “It’s a missed opportunity. I tell the kids all the time, I can count the number of real championships I’ve won in my life on one hand pretty much. You just don’t get those opportunities too often in your life. It obviously hurts and is disappointing because I know we have a good team. For us to have that opportunity to keep getting to section championship games, you don’t know what’s going to happen when you get here, but you have to be ready to go and put your best foot forward and see what happens.”

This has been a special group for Doman, who completed his fourth year as head coach, because he worked and trained with them when they were part of the Stillwater youth program.

“There’s so many things that I’ve experienced with that group in particular, and really since they were 10 years old, I’ve been a part of their development and a part of the ride with them,” Doman said. “It makes me feel proud to know the kind of kids they are, the kind of effort and dedication they put in over a long period of time to do so much for the program and the community. It stings obviously right now, but these guys have a lot to be proud of.”

Having such a large group of talented seniors is just another reason this loss was so disappointing.

“To have 15 kids, I’ve never seen it before, here anyways,” Doman said. “For a long time we knew it was such a deep group and a strong group and to see it through to the end with them has been a special time.

“There’s no question these seniors have done so much. They won a section championship last year, they won a conference championship last year and they won a conference championship this year — and those are firsts in Stillwater history. Those guys have a lot to be proud of. What they did for the community and what they did this program and the kind of people they are, that’s what really makes it so special.”

“It’s been great, a lot of fun growing up with these guys,” Sagissor added. “We’ve been playing together for six or seven years and it’s been a lot of fun playing with them and growing up with them.”

• After knocking off the Ponies in the section finals, Hill-Murray advanced to face No. 3 seed Moorhead in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9. The other quarterfinal matchups featured Lakeville South vs. No. 2 seed St. Thomas Academy, No. 1 seed Eden Prairie vs. Wayzata, and No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 Grand Rapids.

Hill-Murray 1 2 3 — 6

Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3

First period — 1. St, Noah Cates (Austin Murr) 1:15; 1. H-M, Brock Bremer (Ben Helgeson) 6:45.

Second period — 1. H-M, Will Sonntag (Emmet Nath) 7:29; 3. H-M, Kyler Yeo (Joey Petronack, Helgeson) 7:41; 2. St, Luke Manning (Cates) 16:18.

Third period — 3. St, Thomas Bruchu (Joe Raleigh) 1:28; 4. H-M, Joseph Quast (Sonntag, Anthony Hurley) 10:36; 5. H-M, Sonntag (unassisted) en, 15:44; 6. H-M, Helgeson (Bremer) en, 16:06.

Penalties — H-M, 2-4:00; St, 2-4:00.

Saves — H-M (Jake Begley) 8-9-7—24; St (Seth Eisele) 7-5-13—25.

