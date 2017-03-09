Shamrock the Valley in Bayport March 18

The Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club will host an Irish dinner and music event called Shamrock the Valley 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The event will be at the Bayport American Legion, 263 Third St. N., Bayport.

Music will be performed by Pair of 7, and there will be a cash bar.

Admission is $12 at the door or $10 when ordering online by March 15 at bit.Ly/2miR0sT.

All proceeds go to community needs and a Stillwater Area High School Scholarship.

Info: [email protected]