SCPA: New football co-op takes shape for Lions

Starting this fall, Mounds Park Academy will be joining a football cooperative that already includes St. Croix Preparatory Academy and New Life Academy, officials with the three schools announced on Feb. 22.

SCPA and NLA have participated in a football co-op for the past seven years — along with Bethany Academy, Liberty Classical Academy and Master’s Home School — while MPA previously competed as part of the SMB Wolfpack, a cooperative that includes Blake, Hope Academy, Minnehaha Academy and St. Paul Academy.

The new co-op will be called Academy Force. The previous co-op played under the name New Life Academy Eagles and played games at the stadiums in the South Washington County school district and will continue to do so in 2017. Starting in 2018, however, the program is expected to move into a new stadium on the campus of SCPA, which is located in Baytown Township.

The New Life Academy Eagles finished with a 6-4 record last fall after losing to South St. Paul 42-21 in the Section 3AAAA finals.

Lions earn No. 5 seed

The SCPA girls’ basketball team received the No. 7 seed and were scheduled to host 10th-seeded St. Paul Academy in the first round of the Section 4AA tournament on Thursday, March 2. The winner will face second-seeded St. Croix Lutheran in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, March 4. The Lions finished the regular season with a 13-13 record, including 6-7 to tie for fifth place in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association standings.

SCPA boys win two of three

Austin Have led all scorers with 20 points, but the SCPA boys’ basketball was stopped by Concordia Academy 72-69 in an MCAA contest on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Adam Wiering contributed 15 points and Nolan Grubisch added 10 for the Lions (8-8 MCAA, 13-12).

• The Lions upended Legacy Christian Academy 80-69 in a conference game on Saturday, Feb. 25.

• Matt Kaul delivered 23 points as SCPA opened up a nine-point halftime lead and held off Trinity School at River Ridge 71-66 in an MCAA game on Thursday, Feb. 23. Ryan Ylonen scored 13 point and Sam O’Neill added 11 for the Lions.

Trinity’s Ben Maslow led all scorers with 26 points.